Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on shares of Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of Atos stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Atos has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.