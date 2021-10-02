AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $91.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.77. 110,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,893. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $5,242,833. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $9,028,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $5,313,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

