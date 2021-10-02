AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

AUDC opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 3.6% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

