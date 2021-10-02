Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.18 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $972.34 million and approximately $30.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

