Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.56 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.81.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.99.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.