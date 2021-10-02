Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

ADSK opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.51 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.