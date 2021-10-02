Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Autoliv worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

