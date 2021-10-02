AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $23,463,575.61 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

NYSE:AN opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

