AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,672.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,738.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,613.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,512.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

