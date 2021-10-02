Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,062,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,381.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 134,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average of $209.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $122.56 and a one year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

