Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 143.1% in September

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVVIY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

