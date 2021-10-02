AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.90

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.90 ($26.94) and traded as high as €24.27 ($28.55). AXA shares last traded at €24.09 ($28.34), with a volume of 7,235,633 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.24 ($29.70).

Get AXA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.90.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.