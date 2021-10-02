AXIS Token (AXIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $272,063.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and $272,063.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,393.96 or 0.44649987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00117542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00227474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.