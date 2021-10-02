Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

