Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 19,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 672,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

