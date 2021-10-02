B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $269.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

