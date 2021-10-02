Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $121.58 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

