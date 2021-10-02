Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of CommScope worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,063,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 976,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

