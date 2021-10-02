Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDNA opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

