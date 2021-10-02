Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $4,184,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.