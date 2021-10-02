Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,319 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.