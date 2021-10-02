Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 67.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,506,000 after acquiring an additional 197,380 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

