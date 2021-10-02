Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

