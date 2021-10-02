Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $44,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $175.41 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

