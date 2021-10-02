Ballentine Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 128.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 375,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

