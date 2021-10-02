Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 27,585.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $394.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.97 and a 200-day moving average of $439.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,316. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

