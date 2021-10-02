Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 661 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

