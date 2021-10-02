Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

