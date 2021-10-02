Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

