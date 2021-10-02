bAlpha Price Reaches $67.75 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $67.75 or 0.00142144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $288,517.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00235790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00114843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012941 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

