Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

BBAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE BBAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 549,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.