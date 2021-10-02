Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.
Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
