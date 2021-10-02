Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

