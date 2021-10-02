Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.08 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $362.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

