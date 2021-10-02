Bank of America Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

