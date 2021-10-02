Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.42% of Advance Auto Parts worth $56,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

AAP opened at $208.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

