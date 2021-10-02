Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 208,472 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $50,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

