Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.67 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

EBND opened at $25.36 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

