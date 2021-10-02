Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.02 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $73,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The New York Times by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYT stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

