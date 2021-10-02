Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.21 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of R1 RCM worth $74,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,176 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

