Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $173.60 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.94 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.90 and its 200-day moving average is $155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.