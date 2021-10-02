Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,288 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

