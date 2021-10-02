Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,524 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in BlackBerry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in BlackBerry by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,437 shares of company stock worth $1,656,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.