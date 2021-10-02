Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,125 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $213.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

