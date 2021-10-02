Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

