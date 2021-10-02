Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCS. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

