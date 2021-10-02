Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCS. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.
Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.