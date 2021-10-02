Barclays Raises Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $80.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price raised by Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,263,413 shares of company stock worth $74,253,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

