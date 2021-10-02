Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 570 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 371,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $39.24 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

