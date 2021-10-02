Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 583 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.