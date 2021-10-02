Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

